Nip tide: Australian big-wave rider Felicity Palmateer promotes NAKED surfing in new short film

Australian professional surfer and artist Felicity Palmateer has released a new short film showcasing her riding the waves while completely naked.

The 28-year-old chose world's top surfing locations, including Fiji, Hawaii, Australia and Wales to shoot the movie over a three-year period.

According to Palmateer, the four-minute project titled 'Skin Deep' combines her passions for art and surfing, and helps to explain her interpretation of freedom.

"By embracing my femininity it helped immensely with my self-esteem and self-acceptance," Palmateer said.

"The ocean has been my playground, it has shaped my life since I was young; as has art. I use both surfing and art as forms of meditation, motivation and as escapism. I feel most comfortable when I'm either in the water surfing, or creating," she added.

Film producer Johnathan 'JJ' Jenkins, who is also Palmateer's partner, said that finding locations for the film was a tough task, as they not only needed to choose ideal areas for shooting but also to ensure the surfer could feel comfortable performing naked.

"Many of the accessible surf zones we considered are populated year-round, so finding ideal locations and accounting for weather and waves was very tricky," he said.