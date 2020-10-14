Cristiano Ronaldo gives thumbs-up from self-isolation as he watches Portugal team train after positive Covid-19 test

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was pictured observing his Portugal teammates training from a balcony as he isolates from the squad after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The Portuguese Football Federation announced the forward was asymptomatic and in isolation at their team base after contracting the virus.

Despite the positive test, the 35-year-old appeared to be in good spirits as he watched the rest of the squad in training from the balcony of his room at Portugal’s Oeiras training complex, as they prepare to take on Sweden in the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday.

On Monday, Ronaldo had posted a selfie from a crowded team dinner on social media.

However, his teammates all came back negative after a fresh round of testing following Ronaldo’s positive result.

He is the third Portugal player to test positive during the international break, though, after Jose Fonte and Anthony Lopes had to be removed from the squad last week.

The Juventus star also played in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with France in Paris, where he was in close proximity to the likes of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, whom he gave his shirt.

Like his Portugal teammates, Les Bleus are also said to have returned negative COVID tests, although it can take several days for new infections to be detected.

Ronaldo is Portugal’s record appearance-maker and goalscorer, with 101 goals in 167 games for his country. He needs just eight more international goals to equal Ali Daei’s record total in the men’s game.

Portugal will have to do without the five-time Ballon d’Or winner on Wednesday as they look to consolidate their lead in their Nations League group. They’re currently ahead of France on goal difference having accrued seven points in three matches, while Sweden are yet to put a point on the board.