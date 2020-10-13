 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'My inspiration': Georgina Rodriguez sends love to Cristiano Ronaldo after star tests positive for Covid-19

13 Oct, 2020 16:36
'My inspiration': Georgina Rodriguez sends love to Cristiano Ronaldo after star tests positive for Covid-19
Georgina Rodriguez sent her love to Ronaldo. © Instagram @georginageo
Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has described the Juventus star as her “inspiration” after news broke on Tuesday that the footballer had tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the Portuguese Football Federation revealed Ronaldo – who is asymptomatic – had tested positive and as a result had departed Portugal’s squad to enter self-isolation.

Rodriguez, 26, sent the forward a heartfelt message on her Instagram Stories as she shared a screenshot of a video call she made to him – alongside the caption “You are my inspiration” – to her 21.4 million followers.

 

Rodriguez shared an image of a call with Ronaldo. © Instagram @georginagio

The pair began dating in 2016 after they met at a Gucci store in Madrid, where Rodriguez worked as an assistant.

In November 2017, the Spanish-Argentinian model gave birth to their daughter Alana Martina, her first child and his fourth after Cristiano Jr. and twins Eva and Mateo.

Rodriguez regularly posts insights of her family life with Ronaldo and the children on social media.

The couple live in Turin, having moved there when Ronaldo swapped Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018.

The 35-year-old has scored 68 times in just 91 games for the Bianconeri, helping them win their eighth and ninth consecutive Serie A titles.

As a result of his positive coronavirus test and subsequent isolation, he’ll miss at least Juve’s next two fixtures.

Juventus are due to travel to Crotone on Saturday before facing Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Champions League the following Tuesday.

