Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation has announced.

The Juventus star, 35, is currently on national team duty with Portugal, and played the full 90 minutes in the UEFA Nations League game against France in Paris on Sunday.

Ronaldo had been preparing for Portugal's Nations League match with Sweden in Lisbon on Wednesday, but has now left the team's training camp to enter a period of self-isolation.

