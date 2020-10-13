 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19

13 Oct, 2020 14:22
Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19. © Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation has announced.

The Juventus star, 35, is currently on national team duty with Portugal, and played the full 90 minutes in the UEFA Nations League game against France in Paris on Sunday.

Ronaldo had been preparing for Portugal's Nations League match with Sweden in Lisbon on Wednesday, but has now left the team's training camp to enter a period of self-isolation.

