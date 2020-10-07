Police say 12yo boy who racially abused Premier League star Wilfried Zaha is 'extremely remorseful' after diversity education

West Midlands police have said the 12-year-old boy arrested for sending racist abuse to Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is “extremely remorseful” for his actions after receiving education on diversity and discrimination.

A spokesperson for the police said the 27-year-old endorsed their education of the youngster in conjunction with the anti-discrimination organization Kick It Out.

The police said: “The boy was extremely remorseful for his actions and has received education sessions as part of the restorative justice process.

“This was victim-supported and led by Kick It Out.

“The sessions provided a greater understanding of equality, diversity, discrimination and what is unacceptable behavior.

“They also highlighted the impact of hate crime on others and further punishments if he re-offends. We continue to work with the boy and there has been no repeat offending since.”

Also on rt.com ‘Maybe talk to his parents?’ UK police arrest 12yo boy over racist threats to football player Wilfried Zaha

Zaha brought attention to the abuse - having been sent racist threats and images of the Ku Klux Klan - on social media before the Eagles’ 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa in July.

West Midlands police subsequently announced on Twitter they had made an arrest in connection with the abuse having taken the 12-year-old from Solihull into custody.

Zaha thanked the police for their “swift action” in the matter and said: “We need action, we need education, things to change.”

The Ivory Coast international has made four appearances for Palace this season, scoring four goals.