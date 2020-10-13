 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Didn't know GOATs could get Covid': Social media responds after Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

13 Oct, 2020 16:21
Get short URL
'Didn't know GOATs could get Covid': Social media responds after Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus
Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19. © Reuters
Fans have flooded Twitter with get well soon messages - and no shortage of memes - for superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo after news broke that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Portuguese Football Federation announced the news on Tuesday, revealing the Juventus star is asymptomatic and has left Portugal’s squad to enter isolation.

READ MORE: Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19

The news came less than a day after the Selecao captain posted a photo from a packed team dinner.

However, none of his teammates have tested positive, having undergone new tests after Ronaldo’s came back positive.

Fans, including broadcaster Piers Morgan, quickly reacted on social media to wish the 35-year-old well.

“Didn’t realize goats could catch coronavirus??? WHO lied to us,” another quipped. 

Others expressed concern for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, who shared an embrace with the forward during Portugal’s 0-0 draw with France on Sunday.

Likewise, Mbappe’s France teammate Eduardo Camavinga took home the Juventus star’s shirt from the UEFA Nations League clash and had pledged not to wash it.

Following the news, other fans questioned the decision to proceed with international football given the current situation.

One argued it “needs to get banned asap,” while another added: “Still don’t know who thought it was a good idea for players to jet all over the world for internationals during a pandemic.”

It was even suggested that UEFA postpone European club football by a month, too.

Ronaldo’s required self-isolation means he will miss Juve’s UEFA Champions League clash with Dynamo Kyiv next Tuesday, as well as Saturday’s Serie A match with Crotone.

The Bianconeri are due to host Barcelona and Lionel Messi in the Champions League on October 28, so he’ll hope to be able to feature then.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies