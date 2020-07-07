‘The most beautiful woman on Earth’: Cristiano Ronaldo WOWED by girlfriend’s bikini shot

Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has been sunning himself on a luxury yacht with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez – and also found the time to express his adoration for her on Instagram.

The Juventus superstar left a comment under Rodriguez’ Instagram post where the model, the mother of Ronaldo’s daughter, poses in a black bikini off the coast of Madeira.

READ MORE: 'Only took him two years!' Cristiano Ronaldo FINALLY breaks free-kick duck as he fires in sublime Juventus set piece (VIDEO)

“You are the most beautiful woman on Earth,” Ronaldo wrote under the picture, which has gained almost three million “likes.”

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been with the Spanish model since 2016, after breaking up with long-time partner, Russian model Irina Shayk.

The couple met at a Gucci store in Madrid, Spain where Rodriguez was working as a shop assistant.

Their relationship blossomed and the pair were regularly spotted together by the paparazzi from late 2016 onwards.

In 2017 the Spanish-Argentine model gave birth to the couple’s daughter Alana Martina, and is also helping to raise Ronaldo’s other three children.

Last month Rodriguez posted a photo of herself basking in the sun, flashing a massive diamond ring, and sparking rumors of a possible upcoming wedding.