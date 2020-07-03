Conor McGregor teammate recalls how Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov saved him from 'scary situation' as he pays tribute to late trainer

SBG Ireland stalwart Peter Queally, who is a long-time training partner of Conor McGregor, has recalled Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov coming to his assistance when a situation threatened to boil over after a bout in Russia.

Writing on Twitter, Bellator fighter Queally paid tribute to the elder Nurmagomedov for helping to pacify a situation following the Irishman's first round knockout of David Khachatryan in May 2018 as part of a Fight Nights Global card in Rostov-on-Don.

After finishing the highly-regarded Armenian fighter, a section of unruly fans threatened to storm the cage in what could have descended into a very serious incident - that was until Abdulmanap entered the cage to help calm the situation.

RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. In my last fight in Russia the crowd started attacking the cage after I won,it was turning into a scary situation,my safety seemed in genuine danger. Abdulmanap came into the cage & settled things very quickly.He seemed like a great man. — Peter Queally (@peterqueally) July 3, 2020

"RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov," Queally wrote.

"In my last fight in Russia the crowd started attacking the cage after I won, it was turning into a scary situation, my safety seemed in genuine danger. Abdulmanap came into the cage & settled things very quickly.

"He seemed like a great man."

Queally's tribute to Nurmagomedov comes amid a years-long rivalry between his most famous training parter, Conor McGregor, and Khabib Nurmagomedov and after a similar post-fight brawl which erupted following the Russian's fourth-round submission of the Dubliner in October 2018.

The Twitter post from Queally is just one of dozens of tributes to the longtime trainer of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov since his death as a result of complications of Covid-19 was announced on Friday.