‘He was getting better. I just can’t believe it’: Russian wrestling chief on Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s tragic passing
“I have just learnt the tragic news, god rest his soul,” Mamiashvili said.
“He consulted our women’s team, so we were on professional and friendly terms. I constantly asked about his health. He was getting better, everything was OK, I can't get my head around it.”
The father and trainer of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abdulmanap died in a Moscow hospital on Friday due to complications stemming from a Covid-19 infection.
He suffered a heart attack and stroke after being diagnosed with coronavirus, which required emergency bypass surgery, after which he was twice placed into a medically-induced coma.
According to a family friend, doctors were unable to save him from the effects of brain injuries he had suffered.