'Never will I fold!' Conor McGregor condemns 'vicious lies' following Corsica arrest

Conor McGregor has spoken out following his arrest for alleged indecent exposure in Corsica, vigorously denying the allegations and writing that the "truth will set him free."

McGregor was taken into custody in Calvi, a port town on the French territory of Corsica, on the eve of a charity water-pedal race with Princess Charlene of Monaco last weekend after local police received reports of an incident involving McGregor and a woman in a bar.

McGregor was subsequently released without charge but police say that further investigations are pending, leaving open the possibility of the Irishman being re-arrested.

Initial comments from both McGregor's lawyer and manager stated that he emphatically denied the charges, and he doubled down on this with a message posted to Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

"I will never kill myself no matter how many wish for it," McGregor wrote, referencing a since-deleted tweet he authored on Monday in which he hit-out at a supposed suicide intervention worker for savaging him online.

"Try set me up all yous f***ing want over and over and over. The truth will always set me free! Be it baby father claims, rape, indecent exposure, bullsh*t WhatsApp group sh*t. You f***ing name it. Never will I fold!

"The truth is the truth and it gives me wings! I know my character. God bless DNA! God bless CCTV! God bless eyewitness[es]. God bless the truth! The truth is power! I am free!

"Never will a dime be paid to anyone coming at me with vicious lies. Not now, not f***ing ever. I will fight! And I am only beginning my fight! All these past incidents you will see. They will not be forgotten!

"I will not allow these people to just accuse me and then disappear into the dark to attempt to ruin someone else life. No f***ing way!"

This is the latest in a long line of legal wrangles for the fighter considered to be the biggest star in the UFC's history. He was ordered to attend anger management classes and complete a period of community service after the infamous "dolly" incident in a Brooklyn car park a couple of years ago.

McGregor also issued a public apology after footage appeared online of him appearing to punch a man in a Dublin bar last year.

His name has also been linked in the press to other incidents, though no formal charges have been issued at this time by Irish police.

The manner of McGregor's statement appears to suggest that he severely disputes the nature of the allegations against him in this instance - a stance that was echoed by his manager, Audie Attar, who said that he was personally "irate" upon learning of the specifics of the incident.