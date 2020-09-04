 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Delivery Machos’: Japanese sushi restaurant hires SHIRTLESS bodybuilders to boost pandemic-hit business (VIDEO)

4 Sep, 2020 18:52
A sushi restaurant in Japan has become a viral sensation after its shirtless ‘delivery machos’ who bring internet orders to customers created a bombshell effect on social media.

Masanori Sugiura, a third-generation owner of the 60-year-old sushi restaurant Imazushi in Anjo has found an innovative approach to restore his pandemic-hit business, by hiring professional bodybuilders to deliver food to his clients.

Sugiura’s business was severely affected by the Covid-19 crisis, with its usual revenue of 100 million yen ($940,000) for the April-June quarter dropping to just 10 million yen.

The 41-year-old, who is a bodybuilder himself, invited his friends to provide delivery services while they were out of work during the pandemic.

Upon delivering food the ‘machos’ take off their shirts displaying their buff figures and striking bodybuilding poses right in front of customers, who are allowed to take pictures, while, of course, observing social distancing.

The combination of fresh sushi and hot bodies has been welcomed by Japanese clients as the restaurant’s enquiries skyrocketed and the monthly earnings from the service bringing about 1.5 million yen ($14,000).

To have a bodybuilder delivering their food customers need to order a minimum of 7,000 yen of food ($66).

