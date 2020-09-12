Conor McGregor arrested for 'attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition' in France – reports

Conor McGregor has landed in hot water with the authorities in France after being arrested for alleged "attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition" in Corsica.

The ex-UFC featherweight and lightweight champion was arrested and questioned by police before later being released. His management told TMZ Sports that McGregor "strenuously denies" the charges.

The news was first broken by AFP Sport, who tweeted to say that McGregor had been arrested for "indecent exposure," but a follow-up tweet provided more context to the incident following a statement from the prosecutor's office.

#UPDATE "Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor was the subject of a hearing by the police," the prosecutor's office wrote 📷 @AFPphotopic.twitter.com/ZOggnw2f6T — AFP Sport English (@AFP_Sport) September 12, 2020

McGregor was due to participate in a charity water-bike race with Princess Charlene of Monaco, but now looks set to miss the event, which takes place Saturday and Sunday between Corsica and Monaco.