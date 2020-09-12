 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Conor McGregor arrested for 'attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition' in France – reports

12 Sep, 2020 16:25
Conor McGregor arrested for 'attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition' in France – reports
Arrested: UFC star Conor McGregor © Reuters
Conor McGregor has landed in hot water with the authorities in France after being arrested for alleged "attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition" in Corsica.

The ex-UFC featherweight and lightweight champion was arrested and questioned by police before later being released. His management told TMZ Sports that McGregor "strenuously denies" the charges.

The news was first broken by AFP Sport, who tweeted to say that McGregor had been arrested for "indecent exposure," but a follow-up tweet provided more context to the incident following a statement from the prosecutor's office.

"Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor was the subject of a hearing by the police," the statement read. 

McGregor was due to participate in a charity water-bike race with Princess Charlene of Monaco, but now looks set to miss the event, which takes place Saturday and Sunday between Corsica and Monaco.

