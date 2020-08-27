 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pogba positive: Manchester United ace tests positive for Covid-19, withdrawn from France squad

27 Aug, 2020 12:33
Manchester United star Paul Pogba. © Reuters
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for Covid-19, France manager Didier Deschamps has announced, adding that the star will be withdrawn from the squad for the country's upcoming UEFA Nations League games.

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has also been withdrawn from the France squad for the matches against Sweden and Croatia after testing positive for coronavirus.

In the pair's absence, France boss Deschamps has called up 17-year-old Rennes sensation Eduardo Camavinga to the squad. 

"I had to make a last-minute change to this list, because Paul Pogba was planned to be in this list but unfortunately for him, he took a (Covid-19) yesterday which turned out to be positive today, so at the last minute he was replaced by Eduardo Camavinga," said Deschamps. 

World Cup holders France open this season's Nations League campaign against Sweden in Stockholm on September 5, before hosting Croatia in Paris three days later.  

Pogba, 27, is reported to have remained in the UK with his heavily pregnant wife Maria Zulay Salaues during the post-season break, but will now have to self-isolate for 14 days.

He may still be eligible to play in Manchester United's opening Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on September 19, but will likely miss a large chunk of pre-season training with his teammates. 

In a statement, the club said they wished Pogba "a speedy recovery."

