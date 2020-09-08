'Worst kit in the Premier League era': Manchester United fans react to reveal of 'hideous' new third kit

Manchester United have dropped their third kit for the 2020-21 season and the bold new design has not gone down well with supporters, with many mocking the striking striped design on social media.

The shirt, which costs £64.95 from the Red Devils’ online store, features a black-and-white design “inspired by striped jerseys from the club’s history,” according to the accompanying press release from the club.

The resulting design – courtesy of United’s kit manufacturer Adidas – does not resemble the classic black-and-white strips you might find at Juventus or Newcastle United.

Instead, the confusing kit consists of a mismatched pattern of diagonal stripes and abrupt angles.

Supporters were quick to react on social media and many did not hold back as they blasted the new design.

One fan raged, "The worst kit in the Premier League era. What are you thinking? Adidas has potential to make some really class kits but mess it up every time. It's been shown a 12-year-old can design a better kit. Do you actually want to sell shirts?"

Another offered, "Has everyone had a competition/dare this season to produce the worst third kit? (United have won, well done them)," while another labeled the kit "hideous."

The worst kit in the premier League era. What are you thinking? Adidas has potential to make some really class kits but mess it up every time. It's been shown a 12 year old can design a better kit. Do you actually want to sell shirts? — Henry Brian Shaw (@quantum_quasar) September 8, 2020

Has everyone had a competition/dare this season to produce the worst third kit? (United have won, well done them) — Simon Bajkowski (@spbajko) September 8, 2020

I wouldn't even take that monstrosity for free. — Louie 🇾🇪 🇮🇪 (@louielambert) September 8, 2020

Plenty of football fans could see the funny side, with plenty suggesting Adidas drew inspiration from mother nature with their design.

How De Gea sees the rest of the team while he takes a goal-kick pic.twitter.com/7RRF9MbW1n — Katatumba (@gbkatatumba) September 8, 2020

Of course, there were some who are quite fond of the look, but it seemed the general view was less than complimentary as United's "zebra" kit is set for its release.

Fans can also buy shorts and socks featuring the same pattern, but many will be relieved to know the team will don plain white shorts and socks on the pitch when they wear the shirt.