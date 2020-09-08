'I can only apologise for the embarrassment caused': Man United starlet Greenwood sorry for sneaking girls into England team hotel

Manchester United and England starlet Mason Greenwood has apologised for the "embarrassment" caused after he and teammate Phil Foden were caught sneaking local girls into the team hotel after making their debuts versus Iceland.

READ MORE: ‘Naive’: England stars Greenwood, Foden SENT HOME by Gareth Southgate as FA launch investigation into hotel quarantine breach

The duo, reckoned two of the hottest young prospects in the Premier League, snook local girls back to their hotel in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik after a UEFA Nations League match, breaking England team rules and Covid-19 protocols.

Greenwood has now spoken of his "embarrassment" after he and Manchester City youngster Foden, 20, were labeled "naive" and sent home by manager Gareth Southgate.

“Having now had the chance to reflect on what’s happened, I can only apologise to everyone for the embarrassment I have caused," the 18-year-old said in a statement through his club.

“It was irresponsible of me to break the COVID-19 protocols which are in place to protect players, staff and the public.

“In particular, I want to apologise to Gareth Southgate, for letting him down, when he had shown great trust in me.

READ MORE: 'I am a young player with a lot to learn': Phil Foden breaks silence after England's quarantine breach scandal

“Playing for England was one of the proudest moments in my life and I only have myself to blame for this huge mistake. I promise my family, the fans, Manchester United and England that this is a lesson I will learn from.”

The pair were caught out when one of the women posted a video on Snapchat inside the players' hotel room, footage which was then published by Icelandic outlet DV. They have since been fined 250,000 Krona ($1,790) by Iceland's police.