Clashes, vandalism & looting erupt in Paris after PSG Champions League defeat (VIDEOS)

The streets of the French capital have descended into chaos, with multiple incidents of vandalism and looting, following Paris Saint-Germain’s bitter defeat in the final Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

As Bayern claimed a 1-0 win over PSG in the final of Europe's most glittering club football tournament, played in Lisbon, hundreds of disappointed fans poured out of bars and other venues into the streets of Paris.

Multiple vehicles were smashed and at least one car torched near the Champs-Elysées, according to videos shared on social media.

Several businesses were vandalized and ransacked, including a cafe and a jewelry store.

PARIS - Tentative d’interpellation sur les Champs-Elysées : des gendarmes visés par des projectiles. Tirs de lacrymogène. pic.twitter.com/aJTNLvpCBy — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) August 23, 2020

Riot police were seen clashing with the hooligans, and conducting several arrests.

Earlier on Sunday, as crowds gathered outside the Parc des Princes stadium to watch the game on giant screens, police already deployed tear gas after people threw projectiles at police vehicles.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!