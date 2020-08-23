UEFA Champions League Final: Bayern Munich face Paris Saint-Germain for the biggest prize in European football
After a coronavirus-hit season saw the quarterfinals of the tournament rearranged into single-leg knockout affairs, the Portuguese city of Lisbon has played host to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.
The football has been at-times spectacular as the teams have gone all-out to battle their way to the final, and a shot at the most iconic trophy in European football, the European Cup.
Now just two teams are left standing, as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich take on Ligue 1 behemoths Paris Saint-Germain in the final.
Follow our live updates throughout the night as two of European football's biggest clubs – and most potent strikeforces – go head to head in European football's grand finale.
23 August 202019:02 GMT
23 August 202019:02 GMT
WE'RE OFF AND UNDERWAY!
And Kingsley Coman, the surprise selection on the Bayern left flank, has already won his side a free kick in a decent position wide on the left.
Will he prove to be an inspired selection for Hansi Flick tonight?
- 19:00 GMT
PUNDITS' PREDICTIONS...
Appearing on BT Sport in the UK, pundits Rio Ferdinand and Owen Hargreaves have given their final thoughts ahead of kick-off.
Hargreaves, who won the Champions League with Bayern in 2001 and Man Utd in 2008, said, "I think we're going to get a classic. Bayern will score goals, as they always do."
Ferdinand, who was also in that United side that won the Champions League in 2008, said, "When you've got superstars like Mbappe and Neymar... I can't call it, I'm going to sit on the fence!"
- 18:58 GMT
IT'S TIME!
The famous Champions League anthem is blasting from the speakers at the Estadio de Luz in Lisbon, but the stands are empty.
The players are on the pitch, and they're ready to go. Both teams have packed their lineups with attacking talent, but which side's defense will hold up the best in what could be an entertaining, attacking match?
For all of the attacking talent on display, the team with the best defense may well end up lifting the famous trophy at the end of the night.
- 18:54 GMT
TALKING TACTICS
Hans-Dieter Flick, Bayern coach, speaking to Sky about the selection of Kingsley Coman: "We're facing Paris, his boyhood club. We hope he will be a bit more motivated. And he has the quality and speed to cut through the defense."
Former Bayern forward Sandro Wagner tells ZDF: "Flick has identified Kehrer as a weak spot in the Paris defense - that's why Coman is playing."
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern CEO, speaking to Sky: "I think it will be an attractive game between two great teams. Paris have their top stars but so do we. The most important thing is to be fully focused from the first second. We didn’t do that against Lyon and could have gone behind in the opening 15 minutes."
- 18:52 GMT
BAYERN ARE READY!
So ready for this 🔥 #MissionLis6on#UCLfinalpic.twitter.com/DGHAygxkHx— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 23, 2020
- 18:51 GMT
PSG ARE READY!
Maximum concentration 👊#PSGFCB#UCLFinalpic.twitter.com/tbJsD9mjOA— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 23, 2020
- 18:48 GMT
A WINNING FAREWELL?
It's being reported that tonight's match will be the final game in PSG colors for Brazilian defender Thiago Silva.
It's being reported that tonight's match will be the final game in PSG colors for Brazilian defender Thiago Silva.
"This will be the last match for Thiago Silva as a Paris Saint-Germain player. He's ready to leave and he's in talks with Chelsea for a two-year contract."@FabrizioRomano with the latest on Thiago Silva! pic.twitter.com/Ka1lEGUqB4— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 23, 2020
- 18:46 GMT
THE FANS ARE GATHERING
Les Ultras parisiens chantent devant le Parc des Princes pour se faire entendre jusqu'à Lisbonne #PSGBayern#Liguedeschampions#finale#PSG#Parispic.twitter.com/c1U2CItlcn— Le Parisien - PSG (@le_Parisien_PSG) August 23, 2020
- 18:44 GMT
BECKS SENDS HIS SUPPORT
David Beckham, who won the CL with Man Utd against Bayern in 1999, has sent a message to Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of PSG and boss of Qatar Sports Investments and beIN.
"I just wanted to say good luck tonight. I know what an achievement reaching the Champions League final is. I know how much it means to you, the club, the fans and the city. Thank you for giving me the chance to play for and win a championship with this great club. I know you'll be nervous but it's going to be OK. I'll be watching and I know all of our fans will be, too."
🏴 Ahead of tonight’s #UCLfinal, the legend that is David Beckham sent us a good luck message! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yg6vJY9ebt— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 23, 2020
- 18:41 GMT
STARTING XI: BAYERN MUNICH
(4-2-3-1): 1-Manuel Neuer; 32-Joshua Kimmich, 17-Jerome Boateng, 27-David Alaba, 19-Alphonso Davies; 18-Leon Goretzka, 6-Thiago Alcantara; 22-Serge Gnabry, 25-Thomas Muller, 29-Kingsley Coman; 9-Robert Lewandowski.