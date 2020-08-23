UEFA Champions League Final: Bayern Munich face Paris Saint-Germain for the biggest prize in European football

Follow RT Sport's live updates as Bayern Munich take on Paris Saint-Germain in the biggest club match in world football, the UEFA Champions League final in Lisbon.

After a coronavirus-hit season saw the quarterfinals of the tournament rearranged into single-leg knockout affairs, the Portuguese city of Lisbon has played host to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

READ MORE: Payback time: Paris Saint-Germain put Qatar on world stage but big spenders must be tight to beat Bayern in Champions League final

The football has been at-times spectacular as the teams have gone all-out to battle their way to the final, and a shot at the most iconic trophy in European football, the European Cup.

Now just two teams are left standing, as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich take on Ligue 1 behemoths Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

Follow our live updates throughout the night as two of European football's biggest clubs – and most potent strikeforces – go head to head in European football's grand finale.

Hit refresh to get live updates throughout the night below...