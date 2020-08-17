 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘I’ve made a huge mistake’: Norwegian ‘Ski King’ Petter Northug charged with DUI and drug possession

17 Aug, 2020 13:34
Get short URL
‘I’ve made a huge mistake’: Norwegian ‘Ski King’ Petter Northug charged with DUI and drug possession
Petter Northug © Global Look Press / Radek Petrasek
Norwegian cross-country skiing legend Petter Northug has been charged with multiple violations, including drunk driving and possession of cocaine, after being detained by police during a speed check.

Last week the renowned skier was caught speeding at 168km per hour while driving from Oslo to his home in Trondheim with police suspecting he was under the influence of drugs.

READ MORE: Drug testing 'a major concern' for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr comeback showdown

A medical check revealed the presence of cocaine in the athlete’s blood. Police officers searched Northug’s home soon after the incident and found drugs there.

His driving license was immediately confiscated and he was charged with speeding, driving under the influence of drugs and possession of drugs.

The two-time Olympic champion admitted his guilt saying that he is going to “take responsibility” for his actions.

I have made a huge mistake”, Northug wrote.

I am desperate and afraid of what the future will bring, and incredibly sorry for all those I have now disappointed, again.

"I know it's going to be a criminal case now. Then I will take responsibility for what I have done”, he added.

In 2014 the champion skier was also embroiled in a huge scandal after being sentenced to 50 days in prison and ordered to pay a fine for crashing his car while driving drunk.

Instead of serving his sentence in jail, he was allowed to wear an electronic tag that confined him to specific areas.

Also on rt.com 'You're in a different world': 95-year-old daredevil sets new HELI-SKIING world record by conquering Canadian mountain (VIDEO)
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies