Drug testing 'a major concern' for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr comeback showdown

More controversy has hit Mike Tyson's exhibition clash with Roy Jones Jr in September as it's been reported that drug-testing for the event is a "major concern", with both fighters yet to be tested with just under six weeks to go.

Tyson and Jones Jr will square off in an eight-round contest and both of them will wear a yet-to-be determined heavier pair of gloves.

It's also possible that Tyson, 54, and Jones Jr, 51, will be asked to don headgear for the fight, which takes place on September 12 in Carson, California.

According to the rules, neither of the former world champions will be allowed to knock the other out during the fight, and the referee has the power to stop proceedings if Tyson or Jones Jr get cut.

The California State Athletic Commission has also sanctioned the bout with the understanding that if the contest becomes too violent it can be halted by the referee.

And one added controversy now appears to be that neither Tyson nor Jones Jr have yet been tested, according to Ring Magazine.

“Drug testing is the major concern for this event,” a source told them. “That needs to be the focus, not the size of the gloves, or the headgear.”

Ring Magazine also says that the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) are still in talks with fight chiefs about administering random drug-testing for the fight.

Despite the agreement that neither Tyson nor Jones Jr will be looking for an emphatic finish to the fight, the former recently admitted he would be going for a KO if the opportunity presented itself.

"If the opportunity comes [for the knockout], I'm always looking for it. This is search and destroy and I'm looking forward to recapturing my glory," said Tyson, who appeared to sign his bout agreement with a joint in his mouth and also owns a giant cannabis ranch in California.

Jones Jr, who holds American and Russian citizenship, responded that Tyson would be in trouble if he isn't able to 'kill quick' in the fight.

"I understand because Mike doesn't just look like a killer he is a killer," he explained.

"If Mike doesn't kill quick he's fighting one of the smartest savviest guys to ever do the thing, if he don't kill quick he's in trouble.

"If you don't kill right away what are you going to do? I seen all those smoking videos don't think I don't know what's going on, I'm not stupid."

The event will take place with no fans because of the coronavirus pandemic and those who want to watch will be asked to pay $50 in the US on streaming app Triller.