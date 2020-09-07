Real Madrid reportedly want Gareth Bale out of the club, ‘hoping’ Manchester United make offer

Real Madrid want to offload Welsh winger Gareth Bale this summer and are “hoping” Manchester United make their interest in him concrete, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish newspaper Marca reports Los Blancos are yet to receive an offer for the Welshman’s services but are still “optimistic” of striking a deal amid reported interest from the Red Devils.

It is also said that former Real boss Jose Mourinho would like to bring Bale back to Tottenham Hotspur, but the club does not have the necessary funds to make it happen.

The 31-year-old’s contract runs until 2022 and Madrid are not prepared to let him leave for free this year.

Also on rt.com 'He doesn't give a sh*t': Fans claim Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale DOESN'T CARE after star awkwardly celebates Liga win (VIDEO)

Per AS, Bale earns €30 million per year before tax, so meeting his wage demands may also be a stumbling block for potential suitors.

The winger made just 20 appearances in all competitions for Real last season, scoring three goals.

He was an unused substitute in eight of their 12 games following the restart in June and did not even make the bench for their final match in La Liga or their UEFA Champions League last-16 trip to Manchester City.

Bale recently opened up to Sky Sports about his situation at Real Madrid whilst on international duty with Wales. He said a return to the Premier League “is something I'd look at for sure” but added that Real “make things very difficult, to be honest.”

As for United, their only arrival so far this summer is midfielder Donny van de Beek, who joined from Ajax in a £35 million move, while Alexis Sanchez has moved to Inter Milan on a free transfer having spent last season there on loan.