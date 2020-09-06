 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tennis fans in shock as top-seed Novak Djokovic KICKED OUT of US Open after hitting judge with ball

6 Sep, 2020 20:44
©  Reuters / Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY Sports
A winning streak for the US Open Number One seed Novak Djokovic has ended abruptly after he "accidentally" hit a line judge with a ball right in the throat. The incident earned the Serb a disqualification.

The game against Pablo Carreno Busta did not go well for the men’s number-one tennis player; Djokovic was trailing 5-6 in the first set in the fourth round. He lost his own serve after being treated for pain in the left shoulder.

The Serbian star then took a ball from his pocket and, with his racket, sent it flying towards the back of the court, seemingly out of frustration. The ball ended up hitting a lineswoman, who was standing behind him, in the throat.

The woman fell to the ground and Djokovic, apparently shocked, rushed to check on her condition.

Following a lengthy discussion with the tournament referee Soeren Friemel, Djokovic was disqualified. Tennis rules state that players cannot “physically abuse” any official, opponent or spectator at the tournament site, and the judges did not have to consider whether it was an unintentional mistake. But although the decision was formally in accordance with rules, many tennis fans reacted in disbelief, saying it was too strict.

