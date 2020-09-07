‘So unintended. So wrong’: Djokovic apologizes for hitting line judge with ball after US Open disqualification
Djokovic was kicked out of the US Open on Sunday. Trailing behind in the fourth round game against Pablo Carreno Busta and seemingly frustrated, the Serbian star sent a ball flying towards the back of the court. After some 12 minutes of deliberation, Djokovic was disqualified and left the grounds without attending a press conference – but later posted an apology on Instagram.
I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong.
This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy. As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior. I’m very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I’m so sorry. Cela ova situacija me čini zaista tužnim i praznim. Proverio sam kako se oseća linijski sudija, i prema informacijama koje sam dobio, oseća se dobro, hvala Bogu. Njeno ime ne mogu da otkrijem zbog očuvanja njene privatnosti. Jako mi je žao što sam joj naneo takav stres. Nije bilo namerno. Bilo je pogrešno. Želim da ovo neprijatno iskustvo, diskvalifikaciju sa turnira, pretvorim u važnu životnu lekciju, kako bih nastavio da rastem i razvijam se kao čovek, ali i teniser. Izvinjavam se organizatorima US Opena. Veoma sam zahvalan svom timu i porodici što mi pružaju snažnu podršku, kao i mojim navijačima jer su uvek uz mene. Hvala vam i žao mi je. Bio je ovo težak dan za sve.
“I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok,” the world number one added. “I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior.”Also on rt.com Tennis fans in shock as top-seed Novak Djokovic KICKED OUT of US Open after hitting judge with ball
“As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being,” Djokovic added.
“I’m very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I’m so sorry,” he reiterated.
Two questions.Hand on heart, do you believe Serena Williams would be DQd if she had done the same?Without wanting to absolve Djokovic of showing frustration, is any MSM hack going to honestly describe that meal of a reaction in their report? https://t.co/tsLy8h9Ilq— RT (@RT_com) September 6, 2020
