‘So unintended. So wrong’: Djokovic apologizes for hitting line judge with ball after US Open disqualification

The three-time US Open winner Novak Djokovic said he was “sad and empty”, extending his sincere apologies to a line judge whom he hit with a ball in the throat, while expressing gratitude to his supporters and family.

Djokovic was kicked out of the US Open on Sunday. Trailing behind in the fourth round game against Pablo Carreno Busta and seemingly frustrated, the Serbian star sent a ball flying towards the back of the court. After some 12 minutes of deliberation, Djokovic was disqualified and left the grounds without attending a press conference – but later posted an apology on Instagram.

I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong.

“I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok,” the world number one added. “I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior.”

“As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being,” Djokovic added.

“I’m very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I’m so sorry,” he reiterated.

