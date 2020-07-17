'He doesn't give a sh*t': Fans claim Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale DOESN'T CARE after star awkwardly celebates Liga win (VIDEO)

Days after the $15-million-a-year star was criticized for playfully taking a nap in the stands while his side played, Gareth Bale cut an isolated figure in Real Madrid's celebrations as they secured their 34th Liga title.

Bale celebrated his 31st birthday as an unused substitute during Real Madrid's 2-1 win at home to Villarreal that secured the trophy with a match of the season to spare, only joining his teammates on the pitch in the aftermath of their decisive victory at the modest Alfredo Di Stefano training ground.

Fans were quick to pounce on Bale's relatively muted part in the party, staying to the side of the shot while looking across at heroes of the campaign including club captain Sergio Ramos as they went wild with the Liga trophy for a group photo in a goalmouth.

As the players threw ecstatic coach Zinedine Zidane into the air, Bale was seen standing well away from the action with his arms folded, providing a reserved presence that could be interpreted as a reflection of the 16 appearances he has been restricted to for the champions this season.

Bale is like, "Am I even allowed to celebrate?"😂😂😭 https://t.co/T1Uhg4toVW — That Guy (@DjPitts254) July 16, 2020

"There's Gareth Bale – not interested in the celebration," wrote one, watching the Wales star stand outside the circle of players in a shirt produced by Madrid denoting the number of domestic titles they have now won.

"He showed such disrespect to the club," added another, before being told: "They are disrespectful to him. He quite rightly doesn't give a sh*t."

Bale's 13 trophies have included two Liga crowns and four Champions League titles since joining Madrid from Premier League club Tottenham for more than $100 million, scoring two eye-catching goals after coming off the bench to help Madrid win the most prestigious prize in Europe with a 3-1 win over current champions Liverpool in the final in 2018.

He has played in fewer than half of the club's league games this season – his lowest total since signing – and was rumored to have been angry when a proposed switch to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning fell through in the summer.

Bale was blasted for cheekily pretending to nap on the bench while he was left out for a fourth match in a row in the win over Alaves last Friday, earning familiar scorn for his vast earnings and apparent preference for the golf course over the pitch.

And there's Gareth Bale, not interested in the celebration 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iaDsZWHXnf — drealemb (@Emmanue10224971) July 16, 2020

This was such a disrespect to the club — gideon_lfc (@gideonlfc) July 17, 2020

Some supporters even questioned whether Bale should have been invited to participate in Madrid's celebrations, although France legend Zidane had insisted that there was no rift between himself, Zidane and other high-profile sidelined players such as Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez, who has made half as many appearances as Bale during the current campaign.

“What a question," Zidane replied when asked if Bale should leave. “You try to put things between us but you won’t be able to.

"Every day you ask the same thing. You can do it; you have the right to ask what you want.

"But we’re united. Gareth, James, everyone.”

Onlookers were less than convinced by the scenes at the training complex. "Why would Bale care?" one asked.

Why would Bale care, he's not played much so probably feels like he doesn't have a right to celebrate. He's won it before anyway and cares more about the CL, which he was a pivotal part in 3 of his 4 medals. — Jax (@CarnorJax87) July 16, 2020

Never ever seen anyone more awkward and not arsed at a title winning celebration than @GarethBale11 there, on his birthday too 😂😂 get him out that club ffs! — Nick Blizard (@nickbliz) July 16, 2020

"He's not played much so probably feels like he doesn't have a right to celebrate.

"He's won it before anyway and cares more about the Champions League."

A cynic added: "Never ever seen anyone more awkward and not *rsed at a title-winning celebration than Gareth Bale.

"On his birthday, too. Get him out of that club, for f*ck's sake."

While millions of people watched the footage on Twitter, Bale had nothing to say on his own account on the platform, where he has more than 18 million followers and has reiterated his love of golf in recent tweets, as well as promoting the return of the Premier League.

His Instagram account, which is one of the most popular in the world with an incredible following of more than 43 million, also made no mention of Madrid's triumph, although some fans made comments referencing the flag that Bale carried with his teammates when Wales qualified for Euro 2020.

The winger was at the centre of the celebrations in his homeland that night, waving a version of the Welsh dragon with the words "Wales, golf, Real Madrid – in that order" on it.

Bale will have his latest shot at Champions League glory when Madrid travel to Manchester City for the decider in their round of 16 tie on August 7, trailing 2-1 from the first leg.

He came on in the 75th minute with Madrid leading 1-0 at the Bernabeu, only to see City go 2-1 up within eight minutes of his arrival for an away win that gives them a significant advantage ahead of the return.