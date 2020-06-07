The Rumble Down Under: Fury v Wilder III 'could take place in Sydney on Boxing Day'

The trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder could take place in Sydney’s Bankwest Stadium on Boxing Day, according to reports in Australia.

If the heavyweight superfight were to be held in the afternoon on that day, it could feasibly attract a considerable audience from the United States, where it would be Christmas night.

Legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum had told Sky Sports that it’s a “possibility” that the huge clash could be held Down Under.

He added: “our friends in Australia are talking about doing this fight.”

Australian promoter Dean Lonergan has confirmed he is one of those friends, in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s my proposal, I put it to him with budgets, how we’d do it, the whole lot,” he said.

“It’s an excellent relationship, I have enormous respect for Bob since he came down here with Manny Pacquiao (when he fought Jeff Horn).

“This could be a massive historical event.”

The third instalment in the rivalry between Fury and Wilder is sure to entice millions if the first two fights are anything to go by.

A gripping draw was followed by a stunning Fury knockout of his nemesis in the second bout to crown the Gypsy King the WBC heavyweight champion of the world.

Meanwhile, Arum has also confirmed to Sky Sports that Vasily Lomachenko is in talks to make a comeback to the ring in the Las Vegas Raiders’ new state of the art NFL stadium.

The Ukrainian could be set to face undefeated IBF lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez at Nevada’s Allegiant Stadium, while putting his WBA, WBC and WBO lightweight belts on the line.

“They’re talking to us about doing this fight in their stadium in September for maybe 10,000 people spread out,” Arum continued.

“The Nevada commission is way ahead of everyone in terms of moving forwards.”