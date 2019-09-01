‘He’s not from this planet’: Lomachenko lauded after clinical victory over Campbell in London

Ukraine’s Vasyl Lomachenko was hailed as “not from this planet” after he added the WBC lightweight belt to his WBA and WBO titles by beating brave Brit Luke Campbell via unanimous decision in London.

Regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter on earth, Lomachenko produced a typically masterful performance at the O2 Arena to win 119-108, 119-108, 118-108 on the scorecards.

Following a slow start, the 31-year-old Ukrainian warmed up from the end of the second round, after which he landed relentlessly with jabs to Campbell’s head and body.

While the Brit caught Lomachenko with a left hook in round seven, it was brief respite amid the largely one-way traffic as the Ukrainian set about picking apart his opponent in clinical fashion.

Campbell fought valiantly and survived the count after being dropped in the 11th round, although the exhausted Hull fighter was forced into desperate measures in the final round, scooping Lomachenko off his feet in an attempt to stave off further punishment.

Ultimately Campbell – an Olympic gold medalist in 2012 – failed to win a round on two of the three scorecards as he succumbed to the brilliance of the man currently feted as the biggest draw in boxing.

For double Olympic gold medalist Lomachenko, who enjoyed a sensational amateur career in which he won all but one of his 397 bouts, the victory was his 14th in 15 professional fights and means he now holds three of the four belts in the lightweight division.

After his performance, the popular Ukrainian pugilist thanked the fans at the O2 Arena, vowing he would come for the IBF title currently owned by Ghana's Richard Commey.

Meanwhile, the boxing community on social media was abuzz with praise for a man some said possessed unworldly powers.

Luke Campbell beats any current lightweight on the planet



Vasyl Lomachenko isn’t from this planet #LomachenkoCampbell — Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) September 1, 2019

Lomachenko without doubt the greatest fighter I’ve seen in the flesh, watching him from 10 feet away is probably the best thing I’ve ever watched he’s just unreal — Papi De La I Need 10 Plumbers (@davidthewhiter1) September 1, 2019

For me the difference and turning point in the fight was the jab. Campbell was that dog barking behind the door and Lomachenko was FedEx delivering the package. Noise vs action. Action is loudest. The delivery was made. #LomaCampbell — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) September 1, 2019