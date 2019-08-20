'Scumbag lowlife': Pub owner flushes Conor McGregor's whiskey after assault video goes viral

The owner of an Irish bar in Florida has destroyed his supply of Conor McGregor's Proper Twelve whiskey after a video emerged of the Irish UFC star appearing to assault an older man at a pub in Dublin.

Sean Rice, who operates the Salty Shamrock bar in Florida, uploaded a video to the internet of him flushing several bottles of the UFC star's branded whiskey down the toilet.

Rice took the decision to jettison the beverage after TMZ released CCTV footage which appeared to show the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion throwing a punch at a man who apparently refused a glass of McGregor's own brand of Irish whiskey.

In a video he uploaded to Facebook, Rice can be seen disposing of the liquor, adding that McGregor is not a "true representative of the Irish people".

"That's the lowlife there that we've all supported," Rice adds in reference to a picture of McGregor in the restroom as he readies himself to dispose of his supply of the whiskey.

"All right guys, get that in the toilet, cause that's where his whiskey belong right now. Proper No. Twelve, to hell with it — it will never be sold at this bar.

"That's where McGregor's whiskey belongs, the scumbag lowlife."

McGregor has faced backlash from several sections of the media in Ireland and abroad following the footage shot in Dublin's Marble Arch pub last April. The Gardai (Irish police) are understood to be investigating the incident.

Proper No. Twelve has seen huge sales in the various markets in which it is available since its launch last year and has become another source of income to a fighter, who is among the best-paid prizefighters in the world.

McGregor announced his retirement from mixed martial arts in March, months after suffering a fourth-round submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, he is expected to return to the UFC in 2020.