'Not a bad year': Tyson Fury responds after topping highest-paid fighter rankings as Conor McGregor settles for second

Tyson Fury is boxing's 'Gypsy King' but he's also now the cash king of the combat sports world, heading up the list of fighters to make the 2020 Forbes highest-earning athletes list.

The US finance magazine revealed its annual list of sporting money-spinners on Friday, with Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer topping the overall pile for the first time having netted a colossal $106 million in the past year.

But in purely fighting terms it was boxer Fury who was the undisputed king, netting a whopping $57 million after a year in which he cemented a stunning comeback to the sport by knocking out Deontay Wilder in their rematch in February to win the WBC world heavyweight title.

That was enough to place Fury 11th on the overall list, and behind him was MMA megastar Conor McGregor in 16th - with the notorious Irish money man coining in $48 million over from his various fighting, business and sponsorship interests.

The next fighter was British heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua in 19th (with $47 million in earnings), while Wilder and fellow boxer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez followed in 20th and 30th places respectively (and earnings of $46.5 million and $37 million).

Fury shared the table of fighting fortunes with his 3.7 million Instagram followers, modestly writing: "Massive thanks to my team and god, not a bad year."

Responses included from former trainer Ben Davison, who wrote: "Just another reason towards greatest comeback in history in and out of the ring."

Although boxing - like other major sports the world over - is currently on a Covid-19 hiatus, once it does resume the 31-year-old Fury stands to add significantly to his already considerable riches.

Before the coronavirus pandemic a trilogy fight with Wilder was in the works for later in the year, although in recent days Fury has suggested he wants Wilder to step aside so he can target WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO champion Joshua in a blockbuster all-British unification fight.