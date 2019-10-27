Tyson Fury claims he will train with Conor McGregor ahead of potential MMA switch (VIDEO)

Tyson Fury is already the lineal heavyweight boxing champion of the world but says that his combat sports future may well extend past the ring and into an MMA octagon after saying that he will begin training with Conor McGregor.

Fury is expected to face Deontay Wilder in February of next year should the 'Bronze Bomber' emerge unscathed from a dangerous rematch with Luis Ortiz in late November but, ahead of his upcoming first foray into the world of professional wrestling with WWE, the 'Gypsy King' says that a mixed martial arts contest could be in his future.

Fury will compete against Braun Strowman as part of the WWE's 'Crown Jewel' event in Saudi Arabia on October 31, but speaking with Sky Sports on Sunday, he said that he is eyeing some further prizefighting opportunities.

"I've got something big coming up," Fury announced. "Even more bigger than this. We might see Tyson Fury have his MMA debut this year too. It's different but like I say, Tyson Fury is taking over."

"We may see Tyson Fury have his MMA debut this year"@Tyson_Fury has announced he wants to make his MMA debut this year, and may even be trained by @TheNotoriousMMA. pic.twitter.com/QJnZf3Eiq0 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 27, 2019

A move to the UFC would be a compelling one for fight fans although it remains to be seen exactly if there is any real substance to Fury's ambition.. There would also be significant barriers in the way of any move to mixed martial arts, at least if his promoter Frank Warren has a say, but Fury says that if he does decide to move forward with the idea he will have the ideal tutor.

"I've been speaking to Conor [McGregor] about it and he will train me," Fury said. "It's going to be good."

Up the Fury’s! Let’s go 👊 https://t.co/KiauM5RPt3 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 27, 2019

High-level boxers have historically proved less than successful in transitioning to MMA. Three-weight world champion James Toney put up little resistance in his sole appearance in the UFC as he was submitted by Randy Couture a little over three minutes into their August 2010 fight.

However, Fury says that he comes from different stock to anyone who has considered this transition before.

"I come from a long line of bareknuckle boxing champions. Getting hurt, getting blood - you saw my last fight, blood everywhere - nothing new to me," he explained. "[It's] all a part of my heritage and upbringing, so I'd love to get in there and smash someone up."

Fury, who has represented Ireland at international level earlier in his career, also outlined that the discussions between him and McGregor were serious.

"He said, 'Anytime you're ready, when you get the time, let's go. Come over to Dublin and we'll start training. I can't wait, I'm going to take him up on the offer. Who knows, we might be on a double-header: The Gypsy King and Conor McGregor."