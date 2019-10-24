'We will settle it, once and for all': Conor McGregor announces UFC return and vows to face Khabib Nurmagomedov again (VIDEO)

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor delivered a fired-up speech at his Moscow press conference as he announced his return and laid out his plans to face Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov in big-money rematches.

"Right now, I am building this back up. My hunger is rising. I have some news for you all, for the world here," he told the assembled media in Telegraph Hall in Moscow during a press conference with betting partner Parimatch.

"For me, I wish to compete here in Moscow, Russia. We know that. This is known. We know what belt I am seeking here in Mother Russia. The people of Russia deserve this inevitable rematch to take place here in Moscow, and it will happen.

Also on rt.com Conor McGregor press conference: Watch former UFC champion address the media in Moscow during Russia visit

"However, I am not waiting around for that man. He is a known pullout, a known fearer of risk. he does not take risk. So, for me, I am not waiting around. So I would like to announce the return of 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor will take place on January 18 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"I have agreed the date with the company. As for the opponent, I have the opponent's name, but for me, the game that I am in and from experience, if I was to give you people the name as I would love to do, I know the UFC would flip it, because they are a crafty company.

"So for me, here's this one. Ask the UFC who the opponent is, because I do not give a f**k who the opponent is. January 18, the return of "The Notorious" Conor McGregor. Twelve weeks this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That will be the beginning of my season."

McGregor didn't stop there, however, as he laid out his plans to use his January fight in Las Vegas as a springboard to launch himself into back-to-back rematches with the two men who gave him the biggest fights of his UFC career to date, Diaz and reigning UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov.

"I will then look to compete against the winner of Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal for the Bad Mother F****er title. Obviously I have history with Nate Diaz, we are set to make the trilogy belt, so we will see how that goes, I feel Nate will get the better of that one, and we will contest the trilogy belt.

"Then I will seek the Moscow belt, and it will be against the winner of Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov. But that is the bout we want (and) we want the bout in Moscow. The people of Russia deserve this bout to take place, the people of the world deserve this bout to take place.

"It is an inevitable rematch, it is a rematch that I will come in sharp, fresh, I will have no injuries, I will have no alcohol, I will have no outside influences. I will be fully focused, exactly what the people deserve, exactly what the fans deserve, and we will settle it, once and for all."