Conor McGregor press conference: Watch former UFC champion address the media in Moscow during Russia visit

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor will face the media at a special media event in Moscow, where he's expected to address the topic of a rematch with Russian world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor, who was defeated by Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, believes things will pan out very differently in a rematch and has been lobbying strongly for a return bout with "The Eagle", who has made clear his preference for a fight with former interim champion Tony Ferguson.

McGregor has been on a promotional tour with one of his sponsorship partners, Parimatch, who is staging Thursday's event at the city's Telegraph Hall, situated just a stone's throw from the Kremlin itself.

