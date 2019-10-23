 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Conor McGregor press conference: Watch former UFC champion address the media in Moscow during Russia visit

23 Oct, 2019 18:41
Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor will face the media at a special media event in Moscow, where he's expected to address the topic of a rematch with Russian world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor, who was defeated by Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, believes things will pan out very differently in a rematch and has been lobbying strongly for a return bout with "The Eagle", who has made clear his preference for a fight with former interim champion Tony Ferguson.

McGregor has been on a promotional tour with one of his sponsorship partners, Parimatch, who is staging Thursday's event at the city's Telegraph Hall, situated just a stone's throw from the Kremlin itself.

You can watch via the live stream via the video player above from 11am Moscow time.

