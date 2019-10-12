'I've seen better acting in porno movies!' Tyson Fury's WWE crossover lambasted by fans (VIDEO)

Tyson Fury hasn't been the recipient of rave reviews ahead of his professional wrestling debut later this month after his 'sports entertainment' skills were criticized by fans on social media ahead of A match with Braun Strowman.

Fury, the undefeated, lineal heavyweight boxing champion, will face off with 'Monster Among Men' Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31 - and after watching Fury promote the professional wrestling match in a 'press conference' arranged by WWE on Friday, some fans are thinking that 'The Gypsy King' has bitten off more than he can chew.

The two behemoths came face-to-face on Friday at a media event and Fury, who was introduced by boxing promoter Bob Arum, clearly looked to come off second best in the on the microphone compared to his more experienced opponent.

The two even mimed a confrontation which devolved from a series of mutual backslaps, to laughter and then to a square-off over a handshake - and some fans obviously weren't impressed.

😅 Tyson Fury (accompanied by Bob Arum) announces his WWE fight with Braun Strowman for Saudi Arabia, then comes face-to-face with his opponent in a slapstick exchange.



[📽️ @WWE] pic.twitter.com/aGeFQHYnZV — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 11, 2019

Money money money 😂😂😂 he's well good mate shame I've seen better acting in porno movies though I'm going to watch both fights 😂😂😂 😎😎🎊🎊🎊 — Louie Simpson (@goldnewsuk) October 12, 2019

I don’t know what’s worse. International football or @Tyson_Fury new acting career. 🤦‍♂️ — Michael Jones (@m1chaeljones) October 12, 2019

Tyson Fury getting a bit of cash for his side hussle is gonna send a few into melt down.



Take it for what it is.

MARKETING GENIUS!



Prediction.

Deontay Wilder will be ringside. — Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) October 11, 2019

So sad this is happening- cannot take fury seriously after this! Play acting WWE is not for boxers! Ah well guess that’s his boxing done — Norm (@meandonlyme67) October 12, 2019

"I thought it was great," Matchroom Boxing chief Eddie Hearn said of Fury's WWE debut. "I mean, I didn't think his acting was that great, you know when he was doing the fake punches. I love people who think WWE is real. It's a great promotion. I don't know who came up with it, but brilliant."

Fury is just six weeks removed from a punishing match with Otto Wallin in which he had a large gash opened up over his right eye and some fight fans are concerned that a rough n' tumble wrestling match with Strowman runs the risk of opening up that cut once again and potentially putting an expected February showdown with Deontay Wilder in danger.

The move makes Fury the latest in a long line of boxers to have made an appearance on WWE programming, following the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson in the past, and the fight is being promoted alongside the introduction of ex-UFC champion Cain Velasquez who has signed a multi-year deal with the organization and will enter into an angle with Brock Lesnar, the man he beat to secure the UFC heavyweight title in 2010. Both matches will take place on the October 31 event.