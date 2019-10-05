'You dosser!' Tyson Fury jumps barricade in shock WWE appearance to confront Braun Strowman (VIDEO)

Lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury was restrained by security after a confrontation with gargantuan wrestler Braun Strowman led to him jumping over a barricade to confront him at WWE's Smackdown live event on Friday.

Fury, who has long been known for his showmanship, looks to have taken a page from the likes of Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather in the past by agreeing to participate in an 'angle', or storyline, on World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) programming after the brief confrontation ringside led to the boxer being restrained by several WWE officials.

The incident occurred after Strowman had levelled several opponents and took to taunting Fury, who was sitting in the front row inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 6ft 9in Fury rose to his feet with both men appearing close to coming to blows as the Brit shouted "dosser" - a trademark taunt of his. Fury then stepped over the barrier before a mass of officials prevented the two from coming to blows.

ARE YOU SERIOUS?!@Tyson_Fury has jumped out of the crowd and wants a piece of @BraunStrowman 😱@WWEonFOXpic.twitter.com/fRX3xwMdtf — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 5, 2019

WWE has since confirmed that Fury will appear on its Monday Night Raw programme where he will be given an 'open mic' to air any grievances he may have.

It remains to be seen the extent of Fury's future participation with the WWE and if it will extend past this coming Monday. WWE officials would almost certainly want to feature Fury on their annual WrestleMania card in April but the boxer's rumored February rematch with Deontay Wilder could be an obstacle.

Meanwhile, Fury wasn't the only combat sports world champion to make an appearance on the WWE's season debut of Smackdown! Live as former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was also featured in an angle in which he confronted Brock Lesnar, the man he beat to claim the UFC championship in 2010.

CAIN VELASQUEZ ON WWE 😱



Former UFC Champ attacks Brock Lesnar on #SmackDown



(via @WWE)pic.twitter.com/4Qqtt8ctHZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 5, 2019

Velasquez has made several appearances in professional wrestling in recent months and it is also thought that the Velasquez v. Lesnar rivalry may also build towards April's showpiece WrestleMania event.

Another of the WWE's favorite sons was also on hand to get his hands dirty after professional wrestler turned movie star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made his comeback to the squared circle where he delivered his famous 'People's Elbow' to the newest King of the Ring, Baron Corbin.