Stitched-up: Gruesome before and after pictures show extent of Fury’s horror cut (PHOTOS)

The extent of medical work Tyson Fury required to the horror gash he sustained in his victory over Otto Wallin at weekend has been revealed in photos showing the grisly before and after of the heavyweight boxer’s cut.

Fury beat Swedish fighter Wallin in a unanimous points victory in Las Vegas on Saturday night but was forced to battle for move then nine rounds with a huge gash above his right eye and later sustained a cut to his eyelid.

Also on rt.com A cut above: Tyson Fury sliced open, but claims victory over Otto Wallin in Las Vegas

The Manchester fighter somehow saw out all 12 rounds to earn a 116-112, 117-111 and 118-110 win on the scorecards – and was later rushed to hospital to have his injuries attended to.

Fury has insisted that the cut came from a clean punch from the unfancied Wallin, rather than a clash of heads, and it was later revealed by promoters that Fury had required 47 stiches.

Images shared by fitness trainer Kristian Blacklock on Instagram revealed the extent of the work needed to patch the Brit up.

🏥 Tyson Fury had 47 stitches to patch up his double cut from the Otto Wallin fight.



[📸 Instagram - Kristianevofit] pic.twitter.com/U98FfqcfZJ — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 16, 2019

Lineal world champ Fury later made light of the damage, saying: " It's boxing. You can't go swimming and not get wet. It's the fight game."

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has raised concerns that the horror cuts could mean an eagerly-awaited rematch with WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is pushed back from its provisional date of February 22, as ‘The Gypsy King’ is given time to allow his wounds to heal.

Fury was sporting sunglasses as he left Las Vegas but was clearly in good spirits, telling the BBC that the stiches had not prevented him from hitting the casino the day after the fight.

"I went to the hospital, had a few stitches, went home and had an early night," the 6ft 7in Brit said. "Then I've got up, gone to the casino, won five grand, had a few beers and now I'm going to have a few more beers."

Fury has vowed he is “ready for war” against Wilder, after the pair fought to a thrilling draw in a heavyweight classic in Los Angeles back in December.

Before any rematch with Fury, Wilder is set to defend his title in a rerun with Cuban veteran Luis Ortiz in November.