 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

A cut above: Tyson Fury sliced open, but claims victory over Otto Wallin in Las Vegas

Published time: 15 Sep, 2019 12:43
Get short URL
A cut above: Tyson Fury sliced open, but claims victory over Otto Wallin in Las Vegas
© AFP / David Becker
Anyone thinking Tyson Fury’s clash with Otto Wallin was a mere placeholder fight for the Brit was left considering their opinion after a grueling encounter left the Brit badly cut as they battled to the scorecards in Las Vegas.

Fury went into the bout as a 1/25 favorite with the Las Vegas bookmakers, but those who had backed the Brit to claim an easy win were left sweating when Fury suffered a nasty cut early in the contest over his right eye in the third round that required repeated medical inspection throughout the contest.

The cut came from a huge left hook from Wallin, and when the wound started to bleed and swell, the referee brought a temporary halt to the fight in Round 6 to get the cut inspected by the ringside doctor.

It meant the whole bout was contested under a cloud of anxiety as Fury’s team and supporters weren’t 100% sure whether the contest would be allowed to go all the way to a conclusion before the doctor made a fight-ending intervention.

© AFP / David Becker

It prompted Fury to push hard for a finish as he loaded up his shots in the final rounds, but was unable to stop the gritty Swede.

In the end, Fury, thanks to a strong assist from his cutman, made it all the way to the judges’ scorecards, where he earned a unanimous decision victory with scores of 116-112, 117-111, 118-110 to maintain his undefeated record.

© AFP / David Becker

Speaking after the fight, Fury said the cut sustained early in the contest forced him to change tactics.

"It was a great fight, I got caught on the eye and that changed the fight," he said.

"For the majority (of the fight) I could not see out of the eye. Then there was a clash of heads and I got cut again."

Wallin’s performance exceeded most experts’ expectations as he showed himself to be a worthy opponent for the lineal heavyweight champion, and after the fight he said he was happy to have proved his doubters wrong.

© AFP / David Becker

"I did everything I could, I tried my best and Tyson is a great champion," he said.

"Nobody can question my heart or question that I'm a good fighter."

Fury’s win now leaves the coast clear for a hotly-anticipated rematch with WBC champion Deontay Wilder. The pair drew in controversial circumstances last December, and Fury named his date for the proposed rematch.

"Deontay Wilder, I want you next, bum," he declared.

"That's my fourth fight, it has put me in good stead for the big dosser, February 22nd."

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies