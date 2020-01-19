UFC 246: Tyson Fury arrives in Las Vegas to support Conor McGregor (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

UFC 246 is the first UFC event of the year, headlined by one of the biggest superstar that the sport has ever known, and unsurprisingly it brought out several stars from other sports such as heavyweight boxing icon Tyson Fury.

Conor McGregor is back! He returned to headline the very first UFC event of 2020 in UFC 246. Standing across from him was Donald 'Cerrone.'

Due to the magnitude of McGregor's star power, he draws a lot of eyeballs. Many of which belong to several other major sports stars.

A man no stranger to Vegas! 🥊@Tyson_Fury eagerly anticipating our main event NEXT! #UFC246pic.twitter.com/v5nvHaTqa5 — UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2020

One of which that was in attendance was a current undefeated heavyweight boxing king, Tyson Fury (29-0-1).

Manchester's Fury is one of boxing's biggest stars in his own right and is preparing to have quite a high profile rematch.

On February 22, Fury is set to step into the ring once again with another unbeaten in Deontay Wilder (42-0-1).

The pair's first match went down on Dec. 1, 2018, and ended as each man's one and only draw.

Fury himself has expressed some interest in MMA after doing some training with top UFC middleweight contender Darren Till. On top of that, Fury has also started doing some professional wrestling work in the WWE.