Back on the ice: Olympic champion figure skater Alina Zagitova returns to teammates after testing NEGATIVE for COVID-19

Reigning world and Olympic champion figure skater Alina Zagitova has tested negative for COVID-19 after undergoing obligatory checks before resuming full-time training.

The 18-year-old, who joined Eteri Tutberidze’s group at Novogorsk Training Center in Moscow Region, was not allowed to enter the ice rink before receiving the results of her tests.

The skater arrived at Novogorsk base on June 2 and spent two days in self-isolation before being approved for training with the rest of her teammates.

Zagitova, who took a break from competitive skating, hasn’t yet announced a comeback, but she has said she is happy to train again, sparking speculation about her possible return.

The athlete’s health was a matter for concern after government official Alexander Brechalov, who personally congratulated her on 18th birthday in May, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

Luckily for Zagitova, she wasn’t infected with the contagious virus that has swept across the world, paralyzing all major sporting events.

A return to competitive skating has been rumored for the athlete, after her choreographer Daniil Gleikhengauz revealed that she had chosen music for next season’s programs.