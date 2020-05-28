 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian government official who personally congratulated Alina Zagitova on 18th birthday diagnosed with coronavirus

28 May, 2020 17:08
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
The head of Russia’s Udmurt Republic Alexander Brechalov has contracted the coronavirus, it’s been confirmed. The regional governor had recently met with Olympic champion figure skater Alina Zagitova.

The official, who reportedly has mild symptoms of COVID-19, self-isolated in his residence immediately after learning of his diagnosis.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m following all doctors' instructions and continue working in self-isolation. Right now I don’t have any reasons to stop working or be hospitalized,” Brechalov said.

On May 18 he welcomed Russian figure skating star Zagitova to his residence, congratulating the athlete on her 18th birthday.

Brechalov presented the skater with a bouquet of flowers wishing her future success and more titles to her impressive collection of awards, which include an Olympic gold medal.

RT
© VK / Alexander Brechalov

All precautionary measures were strictly observed during the ceremony, with all participants wearing face masks to minimize the risk of being infected.

Brechalov suggested, however, that he could have contracted the virus on May 21, three days after meeting Zagitova.

