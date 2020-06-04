 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'She wouldn’t have gone to Canada without a reason': Elizaveta Tuktamysheva defends Evgenia Medvedeva’s decision to leave Russia

4 Jun, 2020 12:30
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf / Vladimir Pesnya
World and European figure skating champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva has defended her colleague Evgenia Medvedeva’s decision to go to Canada to train, saying that she wouldn’t have left Russia without compelling reasons.

Tuktamysheva said 20-year-old Medvedeva’s abrupt split from former coach Eteri Tutberidze was down to her desire to move forward, even if that meant changing her life.

If she did it, that means there were serious reasons behind her decision. Much has been said about it, I don’t want to expand on this topic.

I know Zhenya well, she wouldn’t have done it without a reason. Sometimes you need to fundamentally change your life if you want to be happy,” Tuktamysheva said.

Two-time world figure skating champion Medvedeva ended her 11-year-partnership with Tutberidze after she failed to win an Olympic gold at the 2018 Winter Games, losing to younger rival Alina Zagitova.

© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya

The skater moved to Canada to train under famed coach Brian Orser, but their partnership has so far fallen short of expectations, with world championship bronze being Medvedeva’s highest achievement so far.

This season she failed to qualify for the national team after withdrawing from the Russian championship due to problems with her skates.

