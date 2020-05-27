 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Perfect match: Evgenia Medvedeva ranked among Top 5 world stars who portrayed anime favorite 'Sailor Moon'

27 May, 2020 13:31
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
Russian figure skating champion Evgenia Medvedeva has been ranked among the top five most popular celebrities who have used the image of the well-known anime character Sailor Moon.

The poll was conducted by the Japanese outlet Crank In, featuring the best portrayals of the iconic anime schoolgirl by world stars.

Along with Medvedeva, the list includes popular singer Billie Eilish and actress Emily Bett Rickards.

Two-time world figure skating champion Medvedeva, who has a huge following among Japanese fans, staged Sailor Moon-inspired performances recreating scenes from anime on the ice at the 2017 World Team Trophy in Tokyo.

© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya

She was also set to take up the role of Sailor Moon in the Prism on Ice show in Japan which was set to take place in June.

But the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic which has swept across the globe.

