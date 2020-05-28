Neymar's mum rents flat for 23yo toyboy & 'considers marriage' just days after rumored split

The relationship between Nadine Goncalves and 23-year-old Neymar obsessive Tiago Ramos appears to have taken another turn after reports in Brazil suggested Neymar's mother had dumped him and then swiftly rekindled their romance.

Infatuated Goncalves was thought to have broken up with hunky gamer Ramos following pressure from her family in light of allegations that he assaulted former flame Rita Cumplido, 44, in October last year.

Reports suggested that the 52-year-old had been considering marrying Ramos after being "enchanted" by him when they first met at Neymar's extravagant birthday party in Paris in February, which Ramos had secured an invite to through the striker's chef, Mauro Leitao.

Also on rt.com 'Unexplainable': Neymar gets 22-year-old 'stepdad' as mum moves on from father with new lover who is 30 YEARS younger than her

After Goncalves asked to take a break from the relationship last week, Ramos was said to have been banished to a friend's house in Sao Paulo, where Brazilian newspaper Extra claimed he was seeking "spiritual help" from a pastor.

Now Ramos, who once wrote a gushing series of messages to Neymar on Instagram confessing his desire to be close to the Paris Saint-Germain forward, is reportedly living in a flat rented by Goncalves on the coast of the city and is seeing her against her family's wishes after a "hot and intense reconciliation weekend".

They initially announced their romance at the start of April, when Goncalves shared a photo with her following of more than 1.6 million on Instagram in which she appeared to be seducing Ramos in a garden.

Neymar, who has a close relationship with his mother, offered an approving comment in response, but the family, including Neymar's sister, Rafaella Santos, are said to have been unimpressed by recent revelations about Ramos's previous lovers.

Also on rt.com Neymar's mum DUMPS 23yo toyboy after discovering he had dated a host of MEN

Those included a reported three-way relationship with 24-year-old model Hans Madrid and 32-year-old businessman Raphael Stember, as well as Cumplido's explosive claims.

Television presenter Florinda Fernandes, 55, also revealed that Ramos had written her a love letter when he was 18, telling her that he was "crazy" about her before meeting her through another fan at a studio where she was filming.

Also on rt.com Toy boys, models & court cases: Inside Neymar's colorful family life after the news his mum is dating fan 30 YEARS her junior

"Sometimes you famous people think that we are declaring ourselves just because of fame," Fernandes has said Ramos told her, before admitting to having "a strange feeling inside of myself" when he saw her on television.

Fernandes said she turned down Ramos's offer of a date, and Extra has claimed he suffered more heartbreak when Goncalves suggested time out this month, reporting that he wept and told friends about the compliments he had given her while being warned not to accept interview requests.

Also on rt.com Ney's payday: Here's what Neymar could earn PER MINUTE if he signs lucrative contract extension with PSG

The outlet has published court documents allegedly filed by former flame Cumplido and quoted her as recalling: "He drank a lot, became different and was very jealous. He always thought that I was with other men and that I was deceiving him.

"He was very jealous... to the point of mental illness. He imagined things that normal people didn't.

Also on rt.com 'It’s a real longing for football!' Neymar admits to experiencing 'anxiety' during enforced absence due to COVID-19

"In one situation, he was very angry, took me by the arm very hard and left me with a black eye."

Cumplido accused Ramos's family of threatening her when they feared she would contact the press and accused him of hitting her, pulling her hair, tearing her clothes and throwing her to the floor.

Also on rt.com 'Football without fans is sadder than dancing with your SISTER': Spain supremo Luis Enrique's quip sparks stampede of Neymar jokes

She claimed she supported him while he had trials for football teams, helped him secure a US visa and aborted two pregnancies she had during their relationship, having initially met him when he asked her son for her telephone number at the store where the divorcee worked.

"The day I...went to the police station he made a huge hole in my head, threw me on the ground and hit me very hard," she said. "I had to report it because he hit me in front of the police station, in front of the policeman.

Also on rt.com Egg on his face: Prankster Neymar TROLLS son Davi Lucca by fooling eight-year-old into smashing an EGG over his head (VIDEO)

"He mistreated me and must pay for it. I want justice. My children suffered a lot from it and I want to show them that I am strong, I am not a coward."

Ramos posted a picture of a warrior-style figure facing a giant lion on a mountain on Instagram last week, telling his following of almost 700,000: "Time is the lord of reason."

He followed it up by posing in a pair of shorts on a balcony overlooking a beach yesterday, adding: "Stay calm."

Goncalves has not spoken publicly about Ramos since she pictured herself in his arms in April. Last week she posted an emotive video of the facilities she helps to co-ordinate in her prominent role with Neymar's charity supporting young people, captioning the clip: "I miss my children. Stay at home my little ones, soon all this will pass."