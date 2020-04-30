Ex-NFL star Telvin Smith arrested after 'paying 17-year-old girl $100 for sex'

A SWAT team has raided the home of 29-year-old Telvin Smith, a former linebacker for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as he was arrested on charges of unlawful sexual activity with minors., according to reports in the US.

Smith’s Florida home was raided on Wednesday as he was taken into custody and held on $50,000 bail. Police records say the arrest pertains to offenaes that allegedly occurred on the last day of August last year at a residence.

Officials say they have a raft of evidence against Smith, including voice recordings and DNA to prove his guilt over the accusations that he offered an underage girl $200 for sex.

Smith was taken from his house in the late afternoon and transferred to Duval County Jail. The alleged victim has spoken of the incident and said that she used the money given to her by Smith in order to buy contraception - and that there was a further incident later that year in which he picked her up in his Cadillac Escalade, where they again allegedly had sex.

The SWAT team that combed through Smith’s house arrived with guns drawn as they believed someone was armed at the property, though that later proved not to be the case.

The Jaguars released a statement on the matter, saying: “The Jaguars are aware of the report involving former linebacker Telvin Smith. The club is unable to comment further on this ongoing investigation.”

Florida has somewhat different laws when it comes to the age of consent, and in the state anyone who is aged 24 or above can be charged with a second degree felony if found to have engaged in sexual activity with someone aged 16 or 17.

Smith had his car towed last November in what is believed to be a similar investigation, although charges were not brought on that occasion.