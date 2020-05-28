Egg on his face: Prankster Neymar TROLLS son Davi Lucca by fooling eight-year-old into smashing an EGG over his head (VIDEO)

Neymar's son yelped in surprise when he realized that part of his hair was plastered in yolk after he headed an egg that his father had used as a convincing replacement for a ball during a lockdown game between the pair.

The impish Brazil striker has been seeing more of his son since his season with club side Paris Saint-Germain was abruptly ended by the French government at the end of April, filming the youngster dancing while he awaited news of the Ligue 1 schedule in his homeland.

Now he has left the youngster with egg on his face after duping him into unwittingly cracking an egg over his head when his famous father pretended it was a ball during a heading exercise in the garden at his lavish home.

Neymar produced the egg from his pocket after lobbing a series of ping pong balls into the air, challenging his son, who was perched on decking, to head them into a basket.

Having had mixed success at hitting the target, Davi Lucca was shocked to sense his final attempt end in the egg splattering across his head and hair while his father and a friend who was filming the prank laughed at him.

Neymar, who has not kicked a ball in competitive action for more than two months and discovered he had become French champion alongside his PSG teammates with more than a quarter of the season left to play, looked understandably relaxed.

The world's most expensive footballer embraced his son in front of a table tennis table last month, and has also shown his Instagram following of more than 138 million how he has been relaxing while football has been suspended during the pandemic.

His activities have included gym and beach volleyball sessions, gaming, tennis and spending time with his pet dogs in the sun.

Neymar had a long-term relationship with Davi Lucca's mother, Carolina Nogueira Dantas, and the pair have shared custody of their son since separating, including flying him to Paris to watch his father play.

The former Champions League winner is now seeing Natalia Barulich, posing with the DJ and model on the front of magazine GQ Russia earlier this month.

Barulich called the 28-year-old "the most handsome man in the world" in response to the photos from the glamorous shoot, adding that he was "real and beautiful" and likening their partnership to iconic film duo Bonnie and Clyde.