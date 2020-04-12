'Unexplainable': Neymar gets 22-year-old 'stepdad' as mum moves on from father with new lover who is 30 YEARS younger than her

Nadine Goncalves, 52, has won public support from Neymar and her ex-husband after proudly posting a photo of herself embracing her hunky new boyfriend, who idolizes the Brazil star and is six years younger than him.

Toyboy Tiago Ramos, 22, appears to have met Neymar for the first time in January, having sent the striker a message more than three years ago telling him of his desire to "be your brother and play together."

After finally meeting his hero, whose mother has now revealed her love for Ramos, the superfan told his vast Instagram following to "never give up" on their dreams, adding: "I love you man, you are fantastic."

In his first attempt to contact Neymar, sent via social media in January 2017, Ramos gushed: "I don't know how to explain the emotion of being a fan of a guy like you.

"I see you playing and I'm very motivated. I know that one day I will meet you, because I am a dreamer who does not give up on my goals.

"One day I hope to read this message with you, be your brother and play together. Stay with God, much success and joy."

It is unclear when Ramos first met Goncalves, although their romance could have sparked at Neymar's birthday party in Paris in February, when Ramos adhered to the all-white dresscode in a suit jacket and jeans that showed off the ripped physique he hones through working out and playing football.

Brushing Ramos's neck in a garden and appearing to move in for a kiss, Goncalves, who is the president of Neymar's charity for children and families, told her Instagram following of more than 1.2 million: "The unexplainable cannot be explained if one lives."

In a brief response to the quote, Neymar said: "Be happy, mom. I love you."

Goncalves has evidently split from Neymar's father, Neymar Santos, dropping his name but receiving his blessing for her budding relationship in a series of positive emojis added by the 55-year-old in response to the post.

Doting dad Neymar Sr is close to Neymar and his sister, model Rafaella. He also plays a leading role in the charity and devotes almost all of his public announcements to his famous son, who he described as "quite an adult" when he turned 27 last year.

The newest member of the family is two years younger than Neymar's little sister and called his relationship with Goncalves "inexplicable."

Ramos sat alongside agent and former Mister France Eloy Pechier when he watched Neymar's club, reigning French champions Paris Saint Germain, beat Saint-Etienne in the French League Cup on January 8, also meeting Neymar's domestic and international teammate Thiago Silva after the match.

He has previously posed with former Brazil World Cup hero Ronaldinho and visited the Santiago Bernabeu home of La Liga giants Real Madrid, the arch rivals of Barcelona, where Neymar spent four years before becoming the world's most expensive player when he moved to Paris for more than $237 million in 2017.

Jota Amancio, who has been described as a key member of Neymar's entourage, told Goncalves how important it was to be happy in his reply, and a parade of Brazilian actors, singers and celebrities also reacted to the news with joy.

There was a more mixed response among football fans, many of whom created memes of Neymar and other big sporting names looking confused, as well as providing creative spins on the various public videos of the extrovert Ramos dancing and goofing around.

"This family needs a reality show," wrote one, while others called the clan "weird" and "mad.""Imagine being older than your stepdad," boggled another comment, with a fellow observer remarking: "He's a big fan of Neymar and now he's with his mom – life is amazing."

Like many footballers, Neymar has been keeping active since French football was suspended as a result of the coronavirus epidemic on March 13, playing tennis and beach volleyball and keeping fit in the gym while the sport is indefinitely on hold.

One of the richest sportsmen in the world, he promoted The Match of Our Lives, an effort by athletes to support healthcare relief during the global crisis, to his Instagram following of more than 137 million on Saturday.