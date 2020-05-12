'F**k energy vampire': Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya leaves enigmatic message after breaking up with Nick Kyrgios

Russian tennis star Anna Kalinskaya has shared an enigmatic post on her Instagram page after confirming the end of her relationship with Australian ‘bad boy’ Nick Kyrgios.

“F*ck energy vampire,” the player – currently 95th in the world rankings – wrote alongside a black and white photo. It baffled her followers, who immediately suggested that the message was addressed to the Australian player.

READ MORE: Game, set and MATCH? Russian tennis stunner Anna Kalinskaya fuels Nick Kyrgios romance rumors with basketball date

A few hours earlier, the Russian tennis star made another Instagram post which said: “You’re not a bad boy, you are simply a bad person,” but the picture was soon deleted from her page.

During an Instagram question and answer session on Monday, Kalinskaya said she is not dating Kyrgios anymore, and asked her fans to respect her privacy.

“No, I don’t [date Kyrgios]. We broke up. We aren’t friends. I understand you are his friends and it’s cool but I’m not going to talk about him. Have some respect for me as well please. Thanks,” the 21-year-old wrote.

Despite neither of them ever confirming that they were a couple, Kalinskaya and Kyrgios have been constantly rumored to be dating, with multiple break-ups forming part of their romantic relationship.

In December Kalinskaya called the Australian player “Satan” and asked him to leave her social media page after he left a comment under one of her photos.

Also on rt.com ‘Satan leave my Instagram’: Russian tennis player Kalinskaya to Aussie ‘bad boy’ Kyrgios… what’s going on?

However, three months later the couple were seen together attending a Los Angeles Lakers home game at the Staples Center, reigniting rumors about their possible romance.

Also in March, the hot-tempered Australian was spotted planting a kiss on Kalinskaya’s forehead in Acapulco, after he withdrew from his first-round match at the Mexico Open.

Also on rt.com Courting: Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios spotted kissing Russian beauty Kalinskaya after retiring from tournament in Mexico (PHOTOS)

It is currently unknown what happened between the two players, whose competitive schedule has been affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

The tennis stars, who have made a habit of using social media posts as a way of communicating, might reunite again as soon as the tennis season resumes.