On the crest of a HAMMOCK: Swiss surfer finds creative way to ‘ride the waves’ while staying at home (VIDEO)
The 28-year-old, who is currently having to stay in self-isolation, found an unusual way to keep fit during the pandemic, as she used home tools to recreate a regular surfing practice.
Ozer balanced herself on a hanging hammock during her improvised training, while a hair dryer simulated a warm breeze.
“The idea came out of nowhere. Out of stupidity and boredom. I just looked around [to work out] how I could somehow get the surf feeling. And that was the only option that was offered,” the surfer said.
“But the hair dryer did it all. It would have been great if someone had sprayed salt water on my face,” she added.
The surfer revealed that bouncing on the hammock was even more difficult than on water.
Almost 30,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Switzerland, with more than 1,350 deaths recorded to date.