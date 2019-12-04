‘Satan leave my Instagram’: Russian tennis player Kalinskaya to Aussie ‘bad boy’ Kyrgios… what’s going on?

Russian WTA player Anna Kalinskaya has called Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios “Satan” and asked him to leave her social media page after he left a comment under her photo.

The highly emotional Aussie who was dubbed a “bad boy” for his controversial on-court tantrums was rumored to be dating the rising Russian star, as both athletes were spotted hanging around New York City after the 2019 US Open.

Despite neither of them confirming that they were a couple, tennis fans suggested they were romantically involved.

However, the players’ latest exchange on social media left their followers open-mouthed with many fans guessing they might have split up.

On Sunday, Kyrgios shared a picture on his Instagram page where he was standing beside a woman wearing ripped jeans.

Kalinskaya was among those who commented on the photo asking the Aussie player to “buy new jeans for your (his) girl.”

Kyrgios was quick to fire back leaving a comment under the post Kalinskaya shared on her Instagram page.

Well then....Guess Kyrgios & Kalinskaya are done 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hh9dbwGRnB — Due_tennis321 (@DTennis321) December 2, 2019

“Didn’t you screenshot a picture on my insta and send it to me this morning? See ya x,” the 24-year-old Australian wrote.

“Satan leave my Instagram,” the Russian player replied without specifying whether it was a joke or an order.

At this year’s US Open Kalinskaya was one of the main sensation-makers beating the 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the opening round.