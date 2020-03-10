Game, set and MATCH? Russian tennis stunner Anna Kalinskaya fuels Nick Kyrgios romance rumors with basketball date

Russian tennis star Anna Kalinskaya has shared a picture with Aussie player Nick Kyrgios, reigniting speculation about their possible budding romance.

The couple was seen together attending a Los Angeles Lakers home game at the Staples Center.

The 21-year-old Russian was wearing a LeBron James jersey for the game while Aussie ace Kyrgios preferred to don a Boston Celtics uniform.

“Who is your favorite team?” Kalinskaya captioned the picture, further spurring rumors that she might be dating Kyrgios – who is a big basketball fan.

Earlier this month the Australian player was spotted planting a kiss on Kalinskaya’s forehead in Acapulco, after he withdrew from his first-round match at Mexico Open.

The pair were caught eating tacos together with Kyrgios kissing his rumored Russian match-mate.

Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios kisses Anna Kalinskaya in Mexico after retiring from match - Daily Mail https://t.co/N308UsD029 — Mexico share (@Mexicoshare) March 1, 2020

Neither player has ever talked about their romantic relationship, but the recent picture shared by Kalinskaya was seen by many as unofficial confirmation of their coupledom.