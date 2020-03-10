 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Game, set and MATCH? Russian tennis stunner Anna Kalinskaya fuels Nick Kyrgios romance rumors with basketball date

10 Mar, 2020 17:45
Russian tennis star Anna Kalinskaya has shared a picture with Aussie player Nick Kyrgios, reigniting speculation about their possible budding romance.

The couple was seen together attending a Los Angeles Lakers home game at the Staples Center.

The 21-year-old Russian was wearing a LeBron James jersey for the game while Aussie ace Kyrgios preferred to don a Boston Celtics uniform.

Who is your favorite team?” Kalinskaya captioned the picture, further spurring rumors that she might be dating Kyrgios – who is a big basketball fan.

Earlier this month the Australian player was spotted planting a kiss on Kalinskaya’s forehead in Acapulco, after he withdrew from his first-round match at Mexico Open.

The pair were caught eating tacos together with Kyrgios kissing his rumored Russian match-mate.

Neither player has ever talked about their romantic relationship, but the recent picture shared by Kalinskaya was seen by many as unofficial confirmation of their coupledom.

