 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Courting: Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios spotted kissing Russian beauty Kalinskaya after retiring from tournament in Mexico (PHOTOS)

3 Mar, 2020 11:03
Get short URL
Courting: Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios spotted kissing Russian beauty Kalinskaya after retiring from tournament in Mexico (PHOTOS)
Nick Kyrgios © Global Look Press / Anna Kalinskaya © Instagram
Aussie bad boy Nick Kyrgios has been spotted kissing rising Russian tennis star Anna Kalinskaya in Acapulco, setting off more rumors of a budding romance between the pair.

The firebrand Aussie, dubbed a “bad boy” for his controversial on-court tantrums, was caught planting a kiss on Kalinskaya’s forehead in Mexico, triggering more talk that the couple might be dating.

READ MORE: 'The end of an era': Tennis reacts to Russian ace Maria Sharapova's retirement

Photos shared on social media show the 24-year-old Australian hanging out with the Russian tennis star, 21, as they were eating tacos.

Kyrgios was seen with Kalinskaya just two days after he withdrew from his first-round match against Frenchman Ugo Humbert in Acapulco, where he was booed off court by fans.

The Aussie hot-head accused the Mexican crowd of “disrespect,” saying he had been forced to retire due to a wrist injury.

Also on rt.com ‘Satan leave my Instagram’: Russian tennis player Kalinskaya to Aussie ‘bad boy’ Kyrgios… what’s going on?

Kyrgios and Kalinskaya were rumored to be dating last year after the Aussie was spotted cheering for the up-and-coming Russian during the 2019 Citi Open in Washington.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies