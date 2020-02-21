'I want to kill myself': Sports stars rally round as mother shares heartbreaking video of bullied son (VIDEO)

A video of a nine-year-old boy has gone viral after an Australian mother shared the heartbreaking clip of her inconsolable son, who suffers from constant bullying due to his condition.

Quaden Bayles was born with Achondroplasia dwarfism, and gets bullied at school for his height, and he bullying has gotten so bad that the youngster has reached the point where he wants to take his own life.

In the powerful video, a distraught Quaden says, "Give me a knife. I want to kill myself." And later says, "I wish I could stab myself in the heart. I want someone to kill me."

His mother, Yarraka Bayles, shared the video on Facebook in a bid to raise awareness about bullying and to get help and advice for her and her son.

"I've just picked my son up from school, witnessed a bullying episode, rang the principal, and I want people to know – parents, educators, teachers – this is the effect bullying has," she said in the clip.

"This is what bullying does. All it takes is one more instant, and you wonder why kids are killing themselves.

"I want people to know how much this is hurting us as a family. I've got a son that is suicidal almost every single day. I've got to constantly keep my eye on him because of the suicide attempts."

The video has been viewed on Facebook more than 11 million times, and has attracted the support of celebrities, sports stars and members of the local community online.

Australia's National Rugby League announced that Quaden was invited to lead out the Indigenous team before Saturday's NRL All Stars game against the Maori team. The team also posted a video to Twitter to offer their well wishes to the youngster.

"Just want to wish you all the best brother. We know you’re going through a hard time right now but the boys are here, we’ve got your back. We’re here to support you, bud," said one of the team’s players, Latrell Mitchell.

"Just make sure you’re thinking the right things, bud, because we want you around. We want you to lead us out at the weekend. It’s going to mean more to us than it will to you, bud. Just make sure you’re looking after us and hopefully we’ll get to see you in the next couple of days."

Bellator MMA star Dillon Danis was another sports star affected by the powerful video, which he shared to his followers on Twitter.

i would do anything for this kid truly had tears in my eyes watching this i got your back little champ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4zgyD8m0Cu — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) February 20, 2020

"I would do anything for this kid," he posted.

"Truly had tears in my eyes watching this. I got your back little champ."

A GoFundMe page was also set up to help send Quaden and his parents for an unforgettable trip to Disneyland, with any remaining money to be donated to anti-bullying charities.

The page's target of $10,000 was smashed, with the total standing at more than $199,000 at the time of writing.