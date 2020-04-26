'Petulant, spoilt millionaire': Fans outraged and Premier League Everton 'appalled' by striker Moise Kean's raunchy lockdown party

Everton have condemned as "completely unacceptable" a Snapchat video posted by Moise Kean in which the young striker showed footage of a late-night party at his home featuring lapdancing models and a caption of “quarantine clean”.

The 20-year-old Italy starlet, who is thought to earn more than $60,000 a week and has described himself as “crazy”, was seen partying with lap dancers in the late-night social media clip, accompanied by men having their crotches felt by the visiting models.

Considered one of the brightest newcomers to the Premier League when he joined the Toffees from Juventus for more than $32 million last summer, Kean has endured a troubled first season with the club, scoring once in 22 appearances, receiving sanctions for repeated breaches of discipline and being hauled off just 18 minutes after coming on in the 1-1 draw at Manchester United in December.

In a statement, the club said: “Everton are appalled to learn of an incident in which a first-team player ignored government guidance and club policy in relation to coronavirus.

“The club has strongly expressed its disappointment to the player and made it clear that such actions are completely unacceptable.

“The amazing people in the National Health Service ­deserve the utmost respect for their hard work and sacrifice. The best way to show them respect is by doing everything we can to protect them.”

Kean became Italy’s youngest goalscorer since 1958 when he scored against Finland in EURO 2020 qualifying last year but was dropped by Roberto Mancini and warned by the national team boss to constantly keep his standards of conduct high after turning up late for a team meeting in September.

The flamboyant star was criticized in some quarters after appearing to film himself waving to supporters while driving at high speed in January, but has played an enthusiastic role in Everton’s community work during the pandemic, making a personal call to wish a fan a happy Mother’s Day last month.

He has also bought respirators and face masks for hospitals in his homeland and teamed up with the likes of fellow striker Mario Balotelli as part of the We Are One Against Covid-19 organized by agent Mino Raiola.

Speaking about his relationship with his teammates a month ago, Kean said: “Everybody is very funny and makes jokes and entertains. I find myself in a good place because I’m also crazy.

Speaking about his relationship with his teammates a month ago, Kean said: "Everybody is very funny and makes jokes and entertains. I find myself in a good place because I'm also crazy.

“I have a great relationship with the Everton fans. They are fantastic, really brilliant.”

Some of those fans were unimpressed after Kean became the latest Premier League player to shame themselves during the lockdown in England, following the likes of Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, who issued a grovelling apology after contradicting his own advice by attending a party, and Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, who threw a sex party at his home having told the public to observe public health guidelines.

“He’s a petulant, spoilt millionaire. It’s how they roll,” wrote one, while another added: “Get rid. This isn't the first time his attitude has been called into question.”

Some supporters were more forgiving, suggesting that any fine imposed by the club could be given to healthcare initiatives and charitable causes.

“Not condoning it but he’s a kid in a strange country,” said one response.

“However, he’s in the public eye and needs to learn quickly.”